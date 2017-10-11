Spook-tacular Hallowee’en fun for youngsters

Spook-tacular events are to be held for youngsters over the Hallowe’en weekend at Sherwood Pines Forest Park in Edwinstowe.

For Go Ape, the UK’s leading forest adventure company, has organised fun-filled days out with its Tree Top Junior activity from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29.

Children can dress up in their scariest Hallowe’en outfits before scrambling around a series of spooky, suspended tunnels, clambering across weird and wobbly walkways and negotiating all sorts of tricky, spine-tingling obstacles. They can then top it all off by leaping into thin air and zooming down hair-raising zip-wires.

With ghostly rustling in the tree tops and strange shadows, it will be both creepy and captivating. There will also be face-painting, creepy crafts and some beastly Hallowe’en competitions, quizzes and riddles to solve, while all the Go Ape cabins at the park will be suitably decorated.

Tree Top Junior is generally aimed at children aged six to 12, but anyone at least 3’3.5” tall, supervised by adults, can have a go. Places can be booked on the Go Ape website.