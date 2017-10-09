Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about across Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commending Monday, October 16:
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616, Ompton;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road-Strelley Road, Nottingham;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham.
For further information, see www.nottspeed.com
