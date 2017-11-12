Speeding crackdown on Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 13:
* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A60, Spion Kop;
* A612 Burton Joyce;
* A616, Ompton;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* B600 Nottingham Road / Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* B6014 Mansfield Road, Skegby;
* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;
* Beechdale Road, from Robins Wood Road- Strelley Rd, Nottingham;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Kirkby Road, Sutton;
* Nottingham Road /Leake Road, Gotham;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.