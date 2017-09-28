Southwell Ploughing Match has been cancelled

Southwell Ploughing Match and Show has been cancelled due to heavy rain forecast for this weekend.

The show had been due to take place in Kirklington, on Saturday.

A spokesman or the event said: “It is with great regret, that following a Health & Safety meeting held on the show site at midday, the 2017 show has been cancelled, due to factors beyond our control.

“The decision has had to be made despite the show field being fully prepared but the car parking has been deemed unfit.

“Please do not email the office, all refunds will be made but please allow us a few weeks to process.”

Ihe eventwhich attracts around 10,000 people is the largest agricultural one-day show in the county.

The road closure planned for Eakring Road, Kirklington, has been lifted.