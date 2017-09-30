Social media users turn on McVities after Jaffa Cake boxes downsized

Toblerone, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Quality Street, Creme Eggs, Freddos and now Jaffa Cakes - it appears no treat is safe from the downsizing trend that’s struck biscuit aisles around the country.
It’s not good news
Toblerone, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Quality Street, Creme Eggs, Freddos and now Jaffa Cakes - it appears no treat is safe from the downsizing trend that’s struck biscuit aisles around the country.
It’s not good news
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.