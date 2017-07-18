SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Chad...?

Another week, another jam packed edition of the Chad. Here’s what you’ll be reading this week...

Find out how you can help Mansfield toddler, Myah, who needs a prosthetic eye after she was born with a rare genetic condition.

We reveal who will take to the stage in this year’s Palace Theatre pantomime.

We have the latest on the shock closure of Vision Studio School and see which other local academy has offered students a lifeline.

There’s a full report from Oxford Crown Court where death-crash trucker Thomas Hunter, from Mansfield, was this week jailed for six years after killing a three-year-old girl and her unborn brother.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in out Southwell Racecourse family fun day photo spread.

We have the lowdown on how organ donors have helped save lives across the county.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Stags and sport headlines dominate the back pages.