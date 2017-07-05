SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Chad

Another week, another jam packed Chad for you to read. Let’s take a look at what’s inside...

A petition has been launched to look into traffic management on a busy Mansfield road after the mayor called for action.

We meet Harry Wall, the Forest View Academy pupil battling to become Britain’s Top Trumps schools champion.

We reveal the reason Donna Trusler, principal of the Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, has resigned.

Find out Church Street’s hidden secret.

We have the latest on the controversial proposal to move a Mansfield post office to a petrol station.

There’s the chance to win tickets to Y Not Festival where The Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, Happy Mondays, Clean Bandit and more will be taing to the stage at Pikehall, near Matlock.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Stags and sport headlines dominate the back pages.