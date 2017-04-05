SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Chad?

There’s so much in your packed Chad this week, here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect...

Enraged drivers have said they will stop shopping at St Peter’s Retail Park following the introduction of parking charges.

We were there as this year’s Poppy appeal was launched - see our photos and report from the event.

Hear from the town’s taxi drivers planning to challenge Mansfield District Council over unfair fines.

Find out if your child’s school is in line for extra funding.

And we have a special report on the new Mansfield Market one year on from its opening.

As if that wasn’t enough there’s our entertainment section GO, which is packed with details of what’s on and where and the latest Stags news dominates the back end.

It’s on the shelves now....what are you waiting for, get out and grab a copy today.