SNEAK PEEK: don’t miss out on what’s in this week’s Chad.....

Another week, another jam packed edition of the Chad. Here’s just some of what’s inside...

There’s lovely news for Mansfield Woodhouse toddler, Myah Hauxwell who was born without her right eye, after big-hearted fundraisers have raised £4,000 to buy her a new one.

We meet brave Mansfield mum, Natasha Hibbert who has bared all in a photoshoot to raise awareness of the BRCA1 breast cancer gene, before she has a preventative mastectomy.

MP Ben Bradley reveals his plan to improve shoppers’ retail experience in Mansfield.

There’s the latest on the blanket ban on cyclists in Manfield’s town centre.

Read our round up of what’s been happening where with this week’s crime report.

Check out our feature all about Mansfield Girls Can, part of a nationwide Sport England campaign, ‘This Girl Can,’ to get more women and girls exercising.

Win a family ticket to Dinosaur World - the prehistoric puppet show taking the stage by storm - when it comes to town in October.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Stags and sport headlines dominate the back pages.