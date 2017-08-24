Smirking face of Bolsover man jailed for drug dealing offences

A Bolsover man has been jailed for drug dealing offences.

Gary Stevenson, 48, of Shuttlewood Road, was sentenced to a total of four years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and production of cannabis.

Police Constable Pete Harley of the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, who was involved in the investigation, said: “Drugs have harmful effects on lives and communities, and we are committed to targeting drug misuse and bringing those who break the law to justice.

“We would ask the public to continue to report to us any information that may help us in tackling individuals who are involved in the sale of drugs.”

The offences took place between February and March 2016.

Mr Stevenson was sentenced at a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday, August 4.