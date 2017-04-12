SLIDESHOW: Bikers ride from Nottingham to Mansfield to help disadvantaged children

The Easter holidays got off to a roaring start as hundreds of bikers took to the roads to deliver Easter eggs to help disadvantaged children.

The 37th Nottinghamshire Easter Egg Run saw more than 900 bikers head along the A60 from Nottingham city centre to Mansfield fire station to deliver the eggs.

The riders start off from the forrest.

They will now be distributed by firefighters to Sure Start children’s centres, children’s homes and children with special needs, as well as those living with foster parents.

Sunday’s ride was the 11th consecutive year Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has hosted the event.

Firefighter Tim Marston, who took part in the event, said: “It was a superb day, helped by the glorious sunshine.”

Previous years have seen more than 1,000 bikers take part, and between them, they have managed to bring a smile to the faces of children across Nottinghamshire who benefit from their generosity and kindness.