It's time to turn around all the negativity about Mansfield - so here's some positive spin you've been putting on our area lately.

We asked Mansfield residents to tell us what makes them proud of the area, and comments were mainly negative – thanks Facebook. But we admired the positive attitudes of some to try and big up the town, and to keep a good sense humour about the place they call home.

So here's a list of things that you said make Mansfield great.