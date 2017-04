Can you believe it’s been 11 years since the red buzzer of Britain’s Got Talent first appeared on our screens?

On Saturday night Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden will take their seats on the judging panel and we’ll see what this year’s contestants have to offer. But first, let’s take a look back at a few times people from our neck of the woods have appeared on the nation’s favourite talent show...