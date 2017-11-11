Show your support this White Ribbon Day

Show your support for survivors of domestic abuse by letting them know that someone is thinking of them this White Ribbon Day.

You can write messages of support to display on a Christmas tree at Mansfield District Council’s Civic Centre from 10am to 2pm on Friday, November 24.

The event is being held the day before the national White Ribbon Day, which takes place on November 25.

The council’s Domestic Violence Prevention Officer will be on hand in the mall to provide information about the national campaign and encourage people to sign the pledge to ‘Never commit, excuse or stay silent about male violence towards women’.

Support workers from Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid will also be there to provide information about their services and how survivors can access support.

There will also be information about how you could support a friend, family member or work colleague that you know is a survivor of domestic abuse.

Coun Bill Drewett, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities at Mansfield District Council, said: “Two out of three women will never be affected by domestic abuse. Let’s stand together and send a message of support to the one in three that will.

“You can help by coming along to the event, signing the White Ribbon pledge and leaving a message of support. You can also find out more about domestic violence and abuse so you can understand a little about what they are going through and if you know someone you think may be experiencing abuse, let them know that they can talk to you in confidence.”

White Ribbon UK was founded in 2007 and aims to end male violence against women. Mansfield District Council was first awarded White Ribbon status in February 2013 and was re-accredited earlier this year for demonstrating its continued commitment to raising public awareness of the campaign and its aim to eradicate domestic violence.

Visit www.whiteribbon.org.uk for more information about the campaign or to sign the pledge online.