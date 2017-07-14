Show your local park some love this week

Mansfield residents are being encouraged to make the most their green spaces this week.

This year’s Love Parks Week runs from Friday July 14 until Sunday July 23 and is a chance for everyone go out, have fun and celebrate the green and pleasant open spaces on their doorstep.

Mansfield District Council is encouraging residents and visitors alike to step out and make the most of the local parks, which are the pride of the district. There are 600 acres of green space, including 40 parks, play areas and trails, and nine nature reserves.

The council has seven award-winning parks and local nature reserves – Carr Bank Park, King George V Park, Peafield Park, Quarry Lane Local Nature Reserve, The Carrs Local Nature Reserve, Titchfield Park and Yeoman Hill Park - which offer a wide range of activities, sports and entertainment like summer festivals and brass band concerts for people of all ages to enjoy.

Councillor Andrew Tristram, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Wellbeing said: “Our parks are wonderful places which offer spaces to exercise and keep fit, listen to a concert, attend a festival, play with the children, enjoy a picnic or simply just relax. Going to a park regularly has many benefits, from enjoying the flowers, trees and wildlife to taking a moment to wind down, de-stress and take in the fresh air.

“Being outdoors in a pleasant environment helps to support good health and improve wellbeing. Whether you want to join a Park Run, play pétanque, walk the dog, enjoy the scenery and wildlife or just soak up the sun, I’d urge you to pop along to your local park or local nature reserve. We’re really fortunate to have these spaces which many of us have grown up enjoying, and which I hope will continue to be enjoyed by future generations. Love Parks Week is a brilliant opportunity to remind people what an excellent resource our parks are.”

The council’s Parks team works with volunteers and other agencies to maintain the green spaces and in the past year have planted 78 fruit trees, 30 standard trees and 5,000 young trees in the district’s parks, open spaces and nature reserves.

Find out about parks in the district at www.mansfield.gov.uk/parks.

Love Parks Week is run by Keep Britain Tidy. Take a photo, video or simply post on social media, using the hashtag #LoveParks, telling the world why you love your park.