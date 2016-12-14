Shoppers’ Christmas presents wrapped to help Samaritans

The return of the annual gift-wrapping service at Mansfield’s Four Seasons is easing the Christmas rush for shoppers, and also boosting a good cause.

Volunteers from the Mansfield branch of Samaritans are on hand at the centre every day up to and including Friday, December 23 to wrap Christmas presents, in return for a donation to the charity.

Last year, generous shoppers helped to raise more than £2,800 in the run-up to Christmas, and Samaritans hope to collect even more this time round.

Every penny raised will go towards Samaritans’ valuable work in supporting anyone in distress in the Mansfield area.

“The volunteers offer a great service to our shoppers, helping to make Christmas that little bit less stressful,” said Four Seasons’ manager Rebekah O’Neill. “It also helps them raise vital funds.

“This year, the wrappers are stationed in the West Mall, near Poundland and Time Cafebar. We’re hoping this year’s donations top those of previous years.”

Martin Armes, fundraising officer for the Mansfield Samaritans branch, said: “It’s always very important to raise the profile of the charity, never more so than at Christmas when many people desperately need our support.

“We value the opportunity to offer a gift-wrapping service and thank Four Seasons for its continued support.”

The gift-wrappers are available from 10 am to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday, from 10.30 am to 4 pm on Sunday and from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday, December 23.