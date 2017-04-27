Shopkeeper threatened with bottle in attempted robbery

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of two youths who they want to speak to in connection with attempted robbery at Leihal Stores in Valley Road, Sherwood.

The shopkeeper was threatened with a broken bottle during the incident on April 9, at around 4.10pm.

The youths fled empty-handed and no one was hurt in the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the males please call 101 asking for Nottinghamshire Police and quote incident 521 of April 9. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.