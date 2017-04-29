Shirebrook man ordered to pay almost £500 for burning waste illegally

A Shirebrook man who admitted burning waste at his home has been ordered to pay almost £500 by magistrates.

David Steers appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, April 6 where he was found guilty of disposing of controlled waste at his home on Vale Drive, Model Village, Shirebrook.

He was ordered to pay a total of £492, which consisted of £290 costs, a fine of £182 and a victim surcharge of £20.

During the evening of March 23, 2016, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and Bolsover District Council were on patrol when the noticed a strong smell of burning plastic.

They discovered a fire burning and a significant amount of ash in Mr Steers’ garden. When questioned, he said he had started the fire to get rid of some old kitchen cupboards, a bedframe and a mattress.

In 2014 residents of Shirebrook Model Village had all received a letter advising them not to burn rubbish following concerns about the above average deliberate fires in the area.

The joint patrols had been set up as part of a campaign by police, Bolsover District Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to raise awareness of the issue and encourage residents to use correct methods to dispose of rubbish.

Sgt. Mark Church of the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is yet another example of how we are working with partnership agencies to take action against those who behave anti-socially or without consideration for the safety and health of others.

“We continue to work with Bolsover District Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to make Shirebrook a safer and happier place to live and work. I hope this case will remind people not to flaunt the rules on what can be burned in gardens.”