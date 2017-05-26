Shirebrook dad found dead in bed by partner, inquest hears

A Shirebrook dad who was a heavy drinker and smoker was found dead in bed by his partner, an inquest heard.

Leszek Szkudlarek, 54, was found by his partner of 12 years, Maria Wioblewska, at their home on Langwith Road, Shirebrook, on December 13 last year.

The documentary inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Friday, May 26 heard that Mr Szkudlarek suffered from a number of health problems and had suffered a stroke one month before he died.

A statement read at the hearing said: “Around 9pm the day before she (Maria) had seen him with a bottle of vodka and he said he was drunk and was going to sleep.

“She did not know if he drank the rest of the bottle. This was the last she saw of him.”

The court heard that East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary attended the property just before 7am after a call from Maria.

Mr Szudlarek suffered from a number of health problems including angina, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and a high body mass index (BMI).

A post-mortem found he died as a result of a build up of several medical issues and drinking and smoking.

Mr Szkudlarek was born in Poland in 1962 and had only moved to the UK in May last year. His mum and son remained in Poland. He was unemployed. Assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, Peter Nieto, concluded: “Mr Szkudlarek has a history of alcohol abuse and a history of health conditions.

“I conclude this was an alcohol related death.”