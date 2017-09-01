Shaun Bowman has been found safe and well

A man who had been reported missing from Kirkby has been found safe and well.
Shaun Bowman, 48, had last been seen on August 27.
Nottinghamshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.
