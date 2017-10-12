Seven vehicles broken into overnight in Huthwaite

Police are asking people to be vigilant after items were stolen from vehicles over night.

Last night (Wednesday, October 11) seven vehicles were broken into and property was stole from inside.

It has been noted by Nottinghamshire Police that some vehicles had been left unlocked with property such as Sat Navs left inside.

The Neighbourhood Policing team are following up enquires in relation to these thefts and ask that any valuables be removed from the vehicles when not in use.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team would like anyone who has any information contact us on 101 or crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.