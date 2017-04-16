Seven roads in Mansfield to be closed for resurfacing works

A total of seven roads in Mansfield will be closed for resurfacing works later this month.

The roads, in the Skerry Hill area, will be shut from 7.30pm to 7.30am from Monday April 24 until Sunday April 30.

The closures include:

Sandy Lane, Mansfield – From its junction with Billborough Road to its junction with Newgate Lane

Newgate Lane, Mansfield – From its junction with Sandy Lane to its junction with Birkland Street

Pecks Hill, Mansfield – From its junction with Skerry Hill to its junction with Stuart Street

Skerry Hill, Mansfield – Its whole length

Carter Lane, Mansfield – From its junction with Skerry Hill to its junction with Asquith Street

Eakring Road, Mansfield – From its junction with Carter Lane to its junction with Normanton Drive

Little Carter Lane, Mansfield – From its junction with Eakring Road to its junction with Bedford Avenue.

The announcement comes as Adamsway, the A6117, remains be closed in both directions until October.

The road is closed from its junction with the A617, Fountaindale Way East to its junction with Bellamy Road in Mansfield.

The closure is due work on a new roundabout which will provide access to a multi-million pound mixed-use development scheme.

The Lindhurst Group is developing approximately 480 acres of land on the boundary of Nottingham and Mansfield, delivering an urban extension to Southern Mansfield.