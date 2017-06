A serious car accident caused rush hour traffic chaos in Mansfield yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on Bath Lane in the town at around 4.40pm and involved a car and a motorbike.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene but Notts Police say none of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The accident had serious knock-on effects on traffic across the town, with roads in the area gridlocked for some time.

The road was reopened shortly before 6pm.