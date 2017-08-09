Serious crash closes major Sutton road

Nottinghamshire Police have been called to reports of a serious collision on a major Sutton road.

The incident took place on at around 2pm today (Wednesday, August 9).

Officers are currently on scene and are being assisted by emergency colleagues.

Station Road will remain closed in both directions at the junction with the A38. Please avoid the area.

If you have any information about the collision call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 429 of 9 August 2017.