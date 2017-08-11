Serious assault in Sutton Wetherspoon

Have your say

Police are currently at the scene of a Sutton pub where a serious assault took place last night.

Scene of crime officers are currently scouring The Picture House pub on the corner of Forest Street and Fox Street for clues, following the incident, understood to have happened late last night.

One witness has said the victim needed resuscitation at the scene.

Details remain sketchy but police at the scene have told your Chad: “There was a serious assault last night at The Picture House.

“Scene of crime officers are currently at the scene.”

The Picture House is a J D Wetherspoon.

Updates to follow.