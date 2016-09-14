Selston woman sat on neighbour after row about overgrown ivy

A Selston woman grabbed her neighbour by the throat, dragged her around the garden and sat on her following a dispute about overgrown ivy, a court has heard.

Alison Khan, 50, of Recreation Street, admitted assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Khan’s neighbour had come to her house to discuss ivy which was growing into her garden on August 13, when Khan launched the attack.

Hannah Strawson, prosecuting, said: “Mrs Khan shouted: ‘You f***ing manic bitch.’ and grabbed the woman by the throat.

“She dragged her around the garden. Her victim landed on some decorative stones.

“Mrs Khan continued shouting at her, sat on her and punched her to the head and body.”

The victim suffered cuts and bruises and pain all over her body.

Khan, who represented herself, told the court the woman was hysterical.

She said: “We were having a tussle. We had like a cat fight. I said ‘Why are you doing this?’”

Khan apologised for the incident but said her neighbour made a racist remark about her husband, which sparked her attack.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “The fact is that you admit you went overboard. This wasn’t self defence.

“You were taking retribution for what you felt was an insult to you and your partner.

“This is an undignified incident. I am satisfied your remorse is genuine and I am confident there won’t be a repeat.”

He fined Khan £350 and suggested she apologise to her neighbour.