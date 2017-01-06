Secret vote to scrap plans for Huthwaite leisure centre

Ashfield's Labour party is said to have voted against plans for a community project to take over Huthwaite leisure centre, going behind the back of the councillor trying to save it.

Following news of closure, Councillor Lee Anderson has sought to compose a business plan to take over the leisure centre as a community-run facility.

Councillor Lee Anderson, Glenys Maxwell and local residents pictured at the centre last year.

An anonymous tip to the Chad revealed the the last Ashfield Labour group meeting on December 19, councillors voted to scrap any hopes of transferring the site to a community group, described as 'backstabbing' the ward's councillor who is fighting to protect it.

Council chairwoman and leader of the Labour Group Cheryl Butler denied there was any decision made on the leisure centre.

She said: "No decisions have been made on it."

"At the meeting there was a discussion over the budget consultation."

After being asked repeatedly if there was a vote on the leisure centre she said: "there was no decision."

Coun Butler added: "The community group are putting a business case forward to us and it wasn't robust enough so there is still time for them to come forward with another one.

"If a robust business plan comes forward that the council doesn't have to fund, then that's fantastic that there's a facility that the community wants to run."

But leaked minutes from the meeting seen by the Chad show there was a vote on Huthwaite Leisure Centre, contrary to what we were told by the party chief.

Councillors were asked to choose one of three options: to work with the community group with aim of transferring the lease, to run as a community centre or to close the site and transfer activities to Lammas leisure centre. The option to close the site was carried with only one against.

Party meetings are held confidentially and minutes are not made available to the public. Any decision does not represent an official council decision but shows councillors' wishes prior to further public consultation on the issue.

Coun Lee Anderson said the meeting was while while he was in hospital supporting his wife, who was receiving a lung transplant in hospital.

He commented: "We had the call the same day as the meeting - she had a double lung transplant on that day and they used that to vote against our plans.

"This is a total shock to me. I've heard nothing and I've been away for three weeks. It can't be true and as far as I'm aware the party still intends to go to a public consultation.

"As ward councillor I would surely be the first to know, so I don't believe these rumours."