Second Corah concert raises more than £7,000

A fundraising concert in memory of Kirkby teenager Corah Slaney who died from a terminal disease aged just 17 has raised more than £7,000.

A whole community came together to back the second Raisetheroof4corah concert at Kirkby Festival Hall.

Greenwood School Choir.

And Corah’s mum Lisa, aged 46, said: “Carl, Corah’s dad, and I, along with Team Corah, are totally overwhelmed with people’s love and generosity.

“It was amazing to see Ashfield and Mansfield pulling together once again for our princess and to raise much needed awareness and funds for mitochondrial disease.

“Final figures are in and, together with Barclays match funding of £,1000, we raised a total of £7,677.29.

“We are over the moon and so is The Children’s Mitochondrial Disease Network.”

RaiseTheRoof4Corah 2017 at Kirkby Festival Hall: Lisa and Carl Slaney with singer Carlton.

Corah, who suffered from mitochondrial disease, died in July 2015, aged 16.

Among the acts at the latest concert were singers Ionica Adriana, Bob Reed, Lee McKenzie, Carlton and Rosina Reed.

Choirs from Orchard, Holly Hill and Greenwood primary schools also performed.

There was a treat for the ladies when Carl and four other cheeky chaps take to the stage with a new Corah’s Chippendales section.

RaiseTheRoof4Corah 2017 at Kirkby Festival Hall: Christine March School of Dance.

The Rockettes wowed the crowd with a dazzling routine of burlesque dancing.

Raffle prizes included an iPad Donated by Colin’s EarthWorks an overnight stay and tickets to Alton Towers donated by Enviro-Trac and £100 gift voucher donated by Top Gun paint and Alloys Ltd.

Plastek sponsoried the food which will be catered for by Jaspers.