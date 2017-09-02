Schoolchildren cyclists will lead the way for Tour of Britain in Mansfield

More than 20 primary school children will ride the first mile of the Tour of Britain stage four route starting in Mansfield on Wednesday.

The 25 pupils from four primary schools in the district - Sutton Road Primary, St Philip Neri with St Bede Catholic Primary, King Edward Primary and Forest Town Primary, will set off from the Market Place at about 10.45am - just before some of the world’s top cyclists follow at 11am.

The children, who will be escorted by police motorcycles, are hoping the waiting crowds will give them a warm reception as they cycle to Mansfield’s Civic Centre on Rosemary Street.

Once there, they will take up a prime viewing spot to cheer on the Tour cyclists, including Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas, as they pass by on the start of their 175km ride through Nottinghamshire.

The children aged seven to 10 were chosen by their schools, who are all participants in the national School Games Initiative and have also signed up to the Mansfield School Sports Partnership, which aim to help children be more active and healthy.

As this prestigious event is the biggest free-to-attend sporting event in the UK, there will be some disruption along the route through Mansfield district although this will be kept to a minimum.

For full details of estimated timings and road closures elsewhere along the route visit: http://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/culture-leisure/sport/ovo-energy-tour-of-britain-2017/the-route.



Road closures in Mansfield

Mansfield Town Centre including the Market Place, West Gate, Regent Street, Leeming Street, Church Street, Market Street and Stockwell Gate will all be closed to non-event vehicles from 7am on Tuesday 5 September until 3pm on Wednesday 6 September. This is for the safety of spectators attending both the welcome party event on 5 September and the Tour of Britain Stage 4 start event on 6 September.

The remainder of the route through the district on 6 September will have rolling road closures managed by Nottinghamshire Police. Roads will be closed approximately 15 minutes before the arrival of the cyclists and re-open very shortly afterwards.

The lead cars are due to leave the start line at Mansfield Market Place at 10.45am, followed by the cyclists at 11am.

​Vehicle access to Mansfield Bus Station and Mansfield Train station will be blocked for approximately 30 minutes from 10.45am on 6 September. Please bear this in mind when making your travel plans.

Access to supermarkets, retail and leisure parks along the route will also be disrupted for approximately 30 minutes. Please allow time for this when making your travel plans.

Parking

Parking anywhere along the route itself is prohibited. Please park in Mansfield town centre car parks or side streets if you wish to view the event. Please be mindful of any on-street parking restrictions and the length of stay allowed in car parks.

Parking for blue badge holders will not be available on West Gate, Church Street or Stockwell Gate in Mansfield. Parking bays for blue badge holders are available in all Mansfield District Council town centre car parks.

Market

In order to allow for the Tour of Britain start point, staging and team set up areas, Mansfield Market Place needs to be clear of all market stalls. As a result, Mansfield Market will be closed on Tuesday 5 September, Wednesday 6 September and Thursday 7 September. The market will reopen as normal on Friday 8 September.

Bin collections

The only bin collections that will be affected in Mansfield district are collections of green sacks in the town centre. Those that are due to be collected on Tuesday 5 September will now be collected on Monday 4 September.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield Kate Allsop said: “We hope people will join us in making the most of Mansfield hosting this prestigious event, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors and a global television audience of millions.

“Like with any event of this magnitude there is going to be a little disruption but this will be kept to an absolute minimum and we ask that people be patient and do all they can to ensure it is a safe and successful event for everyone involved.”