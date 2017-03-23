Schoolboy’s logo design boost work of rivers conservation group

A schoolboy from Mansfield has won a competition to design the new logo for an organisation formed to look after the rivers in the area.

Eight-year-old Lennon Foster, from High Oakham Primary School, beat off almost 100 other entries in the competition, which was open to schools throughout the district.

Lennon’s bright, colourful and bold design will now help to publicise the work of the River Idle Catchment Partnership, which is part of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. The partnership has been set up to conserve and enhance the rivers Idle, Ryton, Pulter, Meden and Maun, as well as their tributaries and surrounding land.

“It’s a great design by Lennon, which we look forward to using,” said Sarah Spurry, from the conservation group of one of the rivers, the Maun, which meanders through Mansfield and links together three green spaces, the Oakham and Quarry Lane nature reserves, and also Titchfield Park.

“Along with other pupils in his class at High Oakham, Lennon visited the Quarry Lane nature reserve in Mansfield, so it’s a real honour for our conservation group members that he has now won this logo competition.”

The competition was sponsored and funded by Severn Trent, whose River Idle Catchment Partnership co-ordinator, Zara Turtle, said: “We think that working in partnership to improve and sustain our local water network and surrounding environment is incredibly important.

“It’s possible to achieve far more for the environment by working together than if we all worked individually.”

The aim of the Idle partnership is to create a healthy and wildlife-rich water environment for the benefit of both local people and biodiversity.

Educating youngsters is viewed as a key part of its work too, and an entire year of about 60 children at High Oakham took part in the logo competition.

Year-four pupil Lennon received his prize from representatives of the partnership, including Claire Sambridge, of the wildlife trust. He was also the centre of attention at a special assembly held at the Nottingham Road school when a talk was given by nature-reserve staff.

The wildlife trust, a registered charity, manages almost 70 nature reserves across Nottinghamshire and advises councils, community groups and landowners on nature conservation issues.