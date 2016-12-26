School students raise Christmas cheer for the homeless

Caring pupils at a school in Mansfield spent the run-up to Christmas gathering Christmas cheer to help the homeless.

The youngsters within Caritas house at All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy decided to support local charities, Helping The Homeless and Emmanuel House.

As part of a project called Harvest For The Homeless, they were each asked to take tinned or dried food, toiletries or household items in to the Broomhill Lane school.

“Everything collected was then donated to those less fortunate than themselves, including people living on the streets,” explained teacher Helen Bentley, who is head of house.

“Some items even helped to make up starter-packs to give to those recently placed in housing and to help them get on their feet.

“The word ‘Caritas’ actually means charity, so it was only fitting that students undertook the project with such enthusiasm and commitment. It was a worthwhile cause that really made a difference to the lives of others.”

Among the items donated were soup, baked beans, meatballs, ravioli, tinned fish, biscuits, pot noodles, chocolate, toothpaste, tissues, deodorant, shampoo, razors, gloves, socks, blankets and towels.