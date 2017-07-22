School kids are SEW proud of art project.....

Pupils of Berry Hill Primary School in Mansfield have created sewed pictures of houses to become part of an art exhibition that is being displayed around the country.

Two year-four classes have created houses from material and learned how to sew as part of the project linked to Access Art Village.

The children have been learning about Stone Age houses and this project has helped them think about how houses have developed over time. Some children created Stone Age houses, others sewed pictures of their own homes.

Material and resources were provided by Inspire, the organisation which instigated the project with other craft groups around the County, many of which have created items to become part of the exhibition. This work will be displayed in various venues around the country including Mansfield Central Library, Romford in London and opening at Fairfield Mill in Yorkshire.

Inspire is going to co-ordinate an art workshop for the children when the exhibition is in show from November 14 to December 21.

Kate Miller, teacher and art co-ordinator, said: “Working with Inspire has been brilliant. It has been great to give our children an opportunity to develop their art skills.”