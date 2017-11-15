School creates gateway mosaic thanks to donation

Youngsters are creating a large, colourful mosaic for a new entrance at their school in Mansfield, thanks to a £1,000 cash donation.

The money was handed over to Farmilo Primary School and Nursery, of Woburn Road, Pleasley, by the national housebuilder, Persimmon Homes Nottingham, as part of the company’s Community Champion scheme.

Every member of the school, from pupils to staff, is involved in creating the artwork, which will form part of the gateway to the building.

“We want the mosaic to commemorate the growth of the school,” said head teacher Suzanne Tryner. “We have also launched three new classrooms, so it’s a very exciting time for Farmilo.

“We would like to thank Persimmon Homes Nottingham for their kind contribution. Our whole school community is taking part in the creation of the mosaic, which will be displayed proudly at our entrance for all to see.”

Artist Clare Taylor, of the Bus And Birds Art organisation, has been helping the children create the mosaic, using brightly coloured tiles. Part of it will feature the Farmilo School’s logo, shaped as a rainbow.