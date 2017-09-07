Scheme gives leg up on Notts property ladder

Thousands of families across the county have had a leg up onto the property ladder thanks to a Government initiative.

Figures released by the Homes and Communities Agency reveal 2,478 home buyers in Nottinghamshire used the Help to Buy scheme since it was launched four years ago.

Within the county the districts that made the best use of the scheme were Ashfield (681), Newark and Sherwood (366), and Nottingham (345). Of the total amount of home buyers that benefited from the scheme, 1,898 were first time buyers.

House builders Barratt Homes North Midlands and David Wilson Homes East Midlands are encouraging home buyers throughout Nottinghamshire to take part in the scheme, which enables anyone to put down just five per cent as a deposit for their new home and take advantage of a Government equity loan providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Jan Ruston, sales director for Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are pleased to see that Nottinghamshire home buyers are taking advantage of the highly popular Help to Buy scheme.”

Jason Hearn, sales director for David Wilson East Midlands added: “Help to Buy has proved so helpful to so many home buyers and we would encourage anyone looking to buy a home with lower up front costs to get in touch.”

For further information on the Help to Buy scheme, people can visit http://www.barratthomes.co.uk/Offers/Help-to-Buy/ and see http://www.dwh.co.uk/Offers/HTB-Calculator/ to make use of a handy calculator showing how much they can borrow using it.