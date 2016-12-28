Safety warning for Notts parents who gave a hoverboard for Christmas

Nottinghamshire parents who gave hoverboards as Christmas presents are being reminded to make sure their children do not ride them on the public highway.

The popular ‘self-balancing’ scooters must follow the same rules as segways, meaning they can’t be ridden on roads or pavements and are only legal on private property.

The motorised vehicles became popular last year and are controlled by the user leaning forward or backward to control them.

Councillor Glynn Gilfoyle, Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Community Safety Committee said: “People using a hoverboard on the pavement are at risk of colliding with a pedestrian or accidentally veering into the road, so it makes sense to restrict these vehicles to private land.

“We are also urging people who are thinking about buying such an item to buy one from a reputable dealer to avoid receiving an item that’s unsafe or doesn’t meet safety legislation.”

According to Department for Transport guidance on the use of Powered Transporters, self-balancing scooters should not be used on the road or the pavement and should only be used on private land with permission.

The county council’s trading standards team has also given some useful guidance on the visual indicators of what markings should be on a hoverboard supplied in the UK:

• the board itself and the charger should be CE marked and both marked to enable identification of the UK supplier (name and address details or trademark of a UK supplier)

• the board should be marked with a model number and/or serial number

• the packaging should be marked with the name and address of the UK supplier.

To report an unsafe self-balancing scooter contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.