Rogue Traders complaint over bench repair

A councillor has said he reported Nottinghamshire County Council to BBC Rogue Traders over repairs to an “unsafe” bench.

The bench, on Common Road, Huthwaite, was repaired last week after complaints its base had worn away and it had become uneven and unsafe.

Councillor Lee Anderson, Ashfield District Council member for Huthwaite and Brierley, said he first reported the issue to the county authority more than a year ago.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. It has been like this for as long as I can remember and we deserve better.”

He said council workers then “dumped” tarmac over the base as a temporary fix to make it safer – a fix so bad, Coun Anderson said, he reported it to TV show Rogue Traders.

He said: “If someone came onto your property and did a job like that you would not pay them, you would sue them. It would have cost them no more than about £5.”

The bench has now been repaired and Coun Anderson said: “Myself and a team of volunteers are going to get our paintbrushes and paint it.”

No one from Via, which manages highways and associated matters on behalf of the county council, was available for comment.