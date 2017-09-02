Rocketman turns his fiery imagination into creating life size dragons

A Kirkby grandad’s writing ambition has sparked a burning desire to build fire breathing dragons.

Frank Sharman decided to bring his fantasy novel to life by creating the story’s characters out of plywood.

Author Frank Sharman has built dragons to illustrate his latest novel

Frank 64, is known throughout Mansfield, Ashfield and beyond as ‘Rocketman’ attending public events and launching his model rockets.

But this summer the dad of eight has found another fiery outlet and launched himself into creating five huge monsters which he proudly displays in his garden.

It all started when budding author Frank decided to bring a fantasy novel he has written to life.

He said; “A long while ago in 1974 I started writing a book called Eye of the Gods which had a dragon in it.

“I wasn’t an experienced writer and I got lots of rejection slips.”

His 12,000 word novella was left gathering dust in a loft, until he rekindled his desire to write recently.

Frank explained; “I thought I must do something with this book so I went back to it and rewrote it - it ended as a three book series.

Frank who hopes to get his fantasy novel published, said the writing of the novel inspired him to create his characters in real life.

“On the third book I decided to build a dragon and have myself pictured with it on the back cover.

“I built the first one and then got carried away a bit and ended up building a total of five.

“I really got into it this summer and it certainly makes a change from my rocket hobby.”

Dad of eight and grandfather of 15, Frank 64 said; “My sons and daughters and my grandkids all love the dragons - they like to sit on them and have their pictures taken.”

One of the dragons breathes real flames from propane gas, the others are designed to be fitted with Roman Candle fireworks.

“They look really impressive at night People are amazed when they see them,” added Frank.

The dragons are carved out of solid plywood, but Frank loves experimenting.

He has designed another to float in water ‘like the Loch Ness Monster’.

