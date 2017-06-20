ROBBERY APPEAL - Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an attempted knife-point robbery at the Andras convenience store on Newgate Lane, Mansfield.

A man went behind the counter and demanded the shopkeeper open the till. She refused to hand over money and the suspect ran off empty-handed.

It happened at about 9.40pm on Saturday 29 April 2017.

If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 917 of 29 April 2017.