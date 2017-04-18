Robber asked woman, 19, for sex before stealing her phone on Mansfield street

Police are hunting a man after a 19-year-old woman was robbed in Mansfield – moments after her assailant asked for sex.

The victim was approached by a man who asked her for sex on Pecks Hill, near St Lawrence Church, just after 9.30pm on March 12.

When she declined, he demanded her mobile phone. Fearing what may happen if she didn’t hand it over, she gave him the phone and he ran off.

The suspect is described as being of mixed race, skinny build and aged in his 30s. He had black hair brushed back and a short black beard.

He was wearing a short Adidas jacket made from a silky material, pale blue in colour, with three white stripes down each arm. He was also wearing black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 251 of March 13.