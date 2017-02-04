Road re-opened after serious Mansfield crash

A Mansfield road is said to be re-opened after a serious incident between a car and a motorcycle.

The A6075 Peafield Lane is closed in both directions as police continue their investigation at the scene following the incident last night.

The road was closed between the A60 Leeming Lane and Forest Road, New Clipstone.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called at 10.10pm last night (Friday, February 3) to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Peafield Lane remains closed as officers investigate the serious collision.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting incident number 930 of 3 February 2017 with any information that may be of interest.