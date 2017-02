A Mansfield road is closed after a serious incident.

The A6075 Peafield Lane is closed in both directions as police continue their investigation at the scene following the incident last night.

The road is closed between the A60 Leeming Lane and Forest Road, New Clipstone.

Peafield Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse closed in both directions between the A60 Leeming Lane North junction and the B6035 Forest Road junction, because of accident investigation work.