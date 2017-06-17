Riders fell off their horses after being spooked by dogs

Nottinghamshire Police are trying to find a dog owner in connection with a horse riding incident.

Two women were left with serious injuries after they came off their horses in Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe at around 1.45pm on Sunday, May 21.

The women were helped by rangers and a passer-by and were taken to hospital. They are said to be making a full recovery.

It’s believed their horses had been spooked by a man with three Labrador type dogs who might not have realised what had happened.

If you saw what happened or have any information that could help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 939 of June 7.