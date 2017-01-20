REVEALED: Nottinghamshire schools GCSE performance tables

The latest GCSE performance tables for Nottinghamshire’s schools have been published by the Department for Education.

But this year’s figures are different to previous years and now look at two new headlines measures - progress 8 and attainment 8.

The new areas were introduced by the government and aim to take a wider view of how pupils perform throughout school rather than just in their GCSE exams.

Attainment 8 is now the average attainment across eight subjects, including English and maths while Progress 8 measures the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school.

Progress 8 gives an indication of whether as a group, pupils in the school made above or below average progress compared to similar pupils in other schools.

• A score of zero means pupils in this school on average do about as well at key stage 4 as other pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

• A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

• A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed - it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2.

Schools listed below alphabetically

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, Mansfield

Progress 8 score 0.18

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 69%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 50%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 53.1

Ashfield Comprehensive School

Progress 8 score 0.05

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 58%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 24%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.8

Garibaldi College

Progress 8 score 0.21

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 66%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 12%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 51.2

Hall Park Academy

Progress 8 score 0.46

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 66%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 12%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 53.4

Holgate Academy

Progress 8 score -0.30

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 54%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 10%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.2

Kirkby College

Progress 8 score -0.80

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 43%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 39.7

Meden School

Progress 8 score 0.09

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 50%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 15%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.7

Minster School

Progress 8 score 0.25

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 84%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 41%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 58.2

Orchard School, Retford

Progress 8 score - not published

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 92%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 23%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 58.5

Outwood Academy Portland

Progress 8 score 0.93

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 88%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 29%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 58.4

Outwood Academy Valley

Progress 8 score 0.43

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 85%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 26%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 56.2

Quarrydale Academy

Progress 8 score -0.01

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 54%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 38%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.6

Queen’s Elizabeth’s Academy, Mansfield

Progress 8 score -0.49

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 37%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 3%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 39.4

Retford Oaks Academy

Progress 8 score -0.04

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 56%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 48.3

Samworth Church Academy

Progress 8 score -0.46

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 62%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 6%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.2

Selston High School

Progress 8 score -0.22

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 64%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 18%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.5

Serlby Park Academy

Progress 8 score -0.07

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 69%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 30%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.8

Shirebrook Academy

Progress 8 score -0.10

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 35%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.5

Sutton Community Academy

Progress 8 score 0.31

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 42%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 21%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.2

The Beech Academy

Progress 8 score -1.49

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 0%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 0%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 10.5

The Brunts Academy

Progress 8 score -0.09

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 64%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 21%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.1

The Dukeries Academy

Progress 8 score 0.02

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 54%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 19%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 48.9

The Elizabethan Academy

Progress 8 score -0.27

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 55%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 21%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.9

The Joseph Whitaker School

Progress 8 score 0.32

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 70%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 25%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 54.1

The Kimberley School

Progress 8 score -0.46

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 63%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 23%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.2

The Manor Academy

Progress 8 score -0.24

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 64%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.7

The National CofE Academy

Progress 8 score 0.10

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 63%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 21%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.1

Vision Studio School

Progress 8 score -0.79

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 9%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 0%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 34.7

Worksop College

Progress 8 score not published

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 0%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 0%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 30.4