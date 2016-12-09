REVEALED: Millions of pounds made from parking charges and fines in Nottinghamshire

Newly-released figures show the amount of money Nottinghamshire councils generated from parking charges and fines in the last year. The RAC Foundation said 353 local councils in England made a surplus of £756m in 2015-16 - nine per cent higher than in 2014-15. Here’s how much money Nottinghamshire councils generated, from highest to lowest...
Nottingham City Council
2015-16: £13,556,000
2014-15: £13,271,000
2013-14: £12,064,000
2012-13: £11,791,000
2011-12: £3,251,000
Newark and Sherwood District Council
2015-16: £807,000
2014-15: £807,000
2013-14: £658,000
2012-13: £557,000
2011-12: £730,000
Bassetlaw District Council
2015-16: £436,000
2014-15: £403,000
2013-14: £362,000
2012-13: £233,000
2011-12: £220,000
Nottinghamshire County Council
2015-16: £221,000
2014-15: £392,000
2013-14: £24,000
2012-13: £-307,000
2011-12: £12,000
Rushcliffe Borough Council
2015-16: £342,000
2014-15: £299,000
2013-14: £282,000
2012-13: £242,000
2011-12: £261,000
Ashfield District Council
2015-16: £68,000
2014-15: £79,000
2013-14: £98,000
2012-13: £-17,000
2011-12: £-35,000
Broxtowe District Council
2015-16: £14,000
2014-15: £-36,000
2013-14: £-77,000
2012-13: £-83,000
2011-12: £-139,000
Mansfield District Council
2015-16: £-146,000
2014-15: £301,000
2013-14: £352,000
2012-13: £280,000
2011-12: £595,000
Gedling Borough Council
2015-16: £-86,000
2014-15: £-153,000
2013-14: £-155,000
2012-13: £-206,000
2011-12: £-241,000
RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “These numbers might seem eye-wateringly large - but in part they reflect the growing competition for space in many of our towns and cities.
“In 1995 there were only 21.4 million cars on Britain’s roads, today there are 30.7 million.
“Parking charges are one of the tools councils use to keep traffic moving while also allowing people reasonable and affordable access to shops and facilities.
“The good news is any profit generated by councils from on-street parking must, by law, be spent on transport-related activities and, as every motorist knows, there’s no shortage of work that needs doing.”
The figures are calculated by taking income from charges and penalties, then deducting the costs of the service.
The LGA, which represents councils across England and Wales, said local authorities must ‘strike a balance’ when setting charges to ensure there were parking spaces available and traffic was not held up.