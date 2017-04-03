REVEALED: Mansfield’s best and worst GP surgeries – as rated by you

The best and worst GP surgeries across the Mansfield area, based on responses to an official NHS Choices survey, have been revealed.

GP surgeries across Mansfield have now been ranked, based on the percentage of patients likely to recommend the practice.

The information comes from user ratings on the NHS Choices website at nhs.uk

Reviewers are asked are asked to rank, on a five-star basis, “how likely are you to recommend this GP surgery to friends and family if they needed similar care or treatment?”.

Scores for this question are grouped into three bandings – “among the worst”, with scores in the worst 25 per cent of all scores nationally; “in the middle range”, with scores in the middle 50 per cent of scores nationally; and “among the best”, with scores in the best 25 per cent of scores nationally.

AMONG THE BEST

Woodlands Medical Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton – 94,9 per cent;

Pleasley Surgery, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley – 92.1 per cent;

Churchside Medical Practice, Wood Street, Mansfield – 92 per cent;

Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road, Rainworth – 91.9 per cent;

The Surgery, The Green, Glapwell – 90 per cent;

Welbeck Road Health Centre, Bolsover – 90 per cent;

Parkside Surgery, Church Street, Alfreton – 89.7 per cent.

IN THE MIDDLE RANGE

The Friendly Family Surgery, Welbeck Road, Bolsover – 88 per cent;

Castle Street Medical Centre, Bolsover – 87.8 per cent;

Somercotes Medical Centre, Nottingham Road, Somercotes – 87.3 per cent;

Staffa Health Tibshelf, 3 Waverley Street, Tibshelf – 87.1 per cent;

Staffa Health Pilsley, Willow Close, Pilsley – 87.1 per cent;

Staffa Health Stonebrook, 189 Birkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom – 87.1 per cent;

Blackwell Medical Centre, 6 Gloves Lane, Blackwell – 85.9 per cent;

St Peter’s Medical Practice, Chaucer House, Commercial Street, Mansfield – 85.2 per cent;

Family Medical Centre, 56a Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – 84.6 per cent;

Middleton Lodge Practice, Church Circle, New Ollerton – 84.6 per cent;

Forest Medical Rosemary Street Health Centre, Rosemary Street, Mansfield – 83.8 per cent;

Forest Medical Oak Tree Lane Surgery, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield – 83.8 per cent;

Riverbank Medical Services, Church Street, Warsop – 82.8 per cent;

Mill View Surgery, 1a Goldsmith Street, Mansfield – 82.5 per cent;

Crown Medical Centre, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town – 82.4 per cent;

Ashfield Medical Centre, King Street, Sutton – 82.3 per cent;

Harwood Close Surgery, Skegby Road, Sutton – 82.1 per cent;

Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield – 81.5 per cent;

Limes Medical Centre, Limes Avenue, Alfreton – 81.3 per cent;

Jessops Medical Practice, Greenhill Primary Care Centre, Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton – 80.9 per cent;

Kirkby health Centre, 62 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – 80.8 per cent;

Brierley Park Medical Centre, 127 Sutton Road, Huthwaite – 79.2 per cent;

The Surgery Bilsthorpe, 35 Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe – 78.9 per cent;

Sandy Lane Surgery, 77 Sandy Lane, Mansfield – 76.5 per cent;

Meden Medical Services Branch Surgery, Church Street, Warsop – 76.5 per cent;

The Surgery Lowmoor Road, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – 75.3 per cent;

Rainworth Surgery, Warsop Lane, Rainworth – 75.3 per cent;

Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street, Mansfield – 75.2 per cent;

Skegby Family Medical Centre, Mansfield Road, Skegby – 74.2 per cent;

Selston Surgery, 139 Nottingham Road, Selston – 74.2 per cent;

Acorn Medical Practice, 11-13 Wood Street – 73.8 per cent;

The Surgery Ravenshead & Blidworth, 59 Mansfield Road, Blidworth – 72.7 per cent;

Shires Healthcare main surgery, 18 Main Street, Shirebrook – 71.4 per cent;

Shires Healthcare Warsop branch – The Surgery, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop – 71.4 per cent;

The Health Care Complex – 52 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – 69.2 per cent.

AMONG THE WORST

Major Oak Medical Practice, High Street, Edwinstowe – 65,9 per cent;

Bull Farm Primary Care Centre, Concorde Way, Millennium Business Park, Mansfield – 62.5 per cent;

Langwith Medical Centre, 206 Main Street, Langwith – 62.5 per cent;

Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton – 62.1 per cent;

Ashfield House, 194 Forest Road, Kirkby – 58.4 per cent;

The Village Surgery Pinxton, 108 Victoria Road, Pinxton – 57.9 per cent;

The Village Surgery South Normanton, The HUB, Shiners Way, off Lees Lane, South Normanton – 57.9 per cent;

Oakwood Surgery, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – 49.8 per cent;

Medical Centre, 1 Hankin Avenue, Underwood – 43.9 per cent;

The Medical Centre, Main Road, Jacksdale – 43.9 per cent.

No data was available for Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre or Farnsfield Surgery.