REVEALED: Food hygiene ratings for Mansfield in 2016

Food hygiene inspectors have been out and about giving ratings to dozens of eateries in Mansfield this year so far.
Mansfield District Council has been out to inspect a number of restaurants, cafes, takeaways, sandwich shops and canteens across the district in 2016.
Ratings were given out from 0, the poorest hygiene to 5, the highest number - meaning a very good hygiene standard.
Below is a list of all the eateries which have been rated from January-May 2016, published on the Food Standards Agency website.
Eateries with a rating of 5 - ‘Very Good’:
Nando’s, Mansfield Leisure Park, Nottingham Road - rated in January 2016
Debenhams Restaurant, Four Seasons Shopping Centre - rated in January 2016.
Debdale Sports and Rec. Club, Debdale Lane - rated in January 2016
REAL Alternative Provision School, Woodhouse Road - rated in January 2016
Severst Catering (The Coal Authority), Lichfield Lane - rated in January 2016
Shaping Futures Day Nursery, Sherwood Street, Warsop - rated in January 2016
Stable Centre, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse - rated in January 2016
Poundbakery, Market Place - rated in January 2016
No 4 Wood Street, Wood Street - rated in February 2016
Regent Sea Fish & Chips, Regent Street - rated in February 2016
K J’S Sandwich Bar, Harrop White Road - rated in April 2016
Subway, Leeming Street - rated in May 2016
Eateries with a rating of 4 - ‘Good’:
Bellamy Community Shop, Egmanton Road - rated in January 2016
Chiquito Ltd, Mansfield Leisure Park - rated in January 2016
Pizza Station, Nottingham Road - rated in January 2016
Cafe Gala, Stockwell Gate - rated in March 2016
Warsop Fish Bar, High Street, Warsop - rated in March 2016
Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex, Bath Street - rated in April 2016
Meden Vale Plaice Limited - rated in April 2016.
Eateries with a rating of 3 - ‘Generally Satisfactory’:
Spice of Canton, Nottingham Road - rated in February 2016
King Chef, Sandy Lane - rated in February 2016
Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road - rated in February 2016
Nicks Chippy, West Gate - rated in March 2016
Pete’s Pantry, Garibaldi Road, Forest Town - rated in March 2016
Eateries with a rating of 2 - ‘Improvement Necessary’:
Lunchbox, West Gate - rated in January 2016
China Chef, Harrop White Road - rated in January 2016
New Garden, Chesterfield Road South - rated in January 2016
Naaz Indian Cuisine, Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse - rated in February 2016
Car Boot Sales, Botany Avenue rated in March 2016
Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane - rated in March 2016
Modhu Mitha, Ratcliffe Gate - rated in March 2016
Taste of China, Southwell Road East, Rainworth - rated in March 2016
Eateries with a rating of 1 - ‘Major Improvement NEcessary’:
Chick King, Leeming Street - rated in February 2016
Kee Yee, Arthur Street - rated in February 2016
Malika’s, Pelham Street - rated in March 2016
A UK Chicken, Bridge Street - rated in March 2016
Little Chippy, Queen Street - rated in March 2016
Pizza Party Takeaway, Littleworth - rated in March 2016
No eateries were given a rating of 0.
For more information on food hygiene ratings, visit www.food.gov.uk.