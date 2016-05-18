Search

REVEALED: Food hygiene ratings for Mansfield in 2016

editorial image
0
Have your say

Food hygiene inspectors have been out and about giving ratings to dozens of eateries in Mansfield this year so far.

Mansfield District Council has been out to inspect a number of restaurants, cafes, takeaways, sandwich shops and canteens across the district in 2016.

Ratings were given out from 0, the poorest hygiene to 5, the highest number - meaning a very good hygiene standard.

Below is a list of all the eateries which have been rated from January-May 2016, published on the Food Standards Agency website.

Eateries with a rating of 5 - ‘Very Good’:

Nando’s, Mansfield Leisure Park, Nottingham Road - rated in January 2016

Debenhams Restaurant, Four Seasons Shopping Centre - rated in January 2016.

Debdale Sports and Rec. Club, Debdale Lane - rated in January 2016

REAL Alternative Provision School, Woodhouse Road - rated in January 2016

Severst Catering (The Coal Authority), Lichfield Lane - rated in January 2016

Shaping Futures Day Nursery, Sherwood Street, Warsop - rated in January 2016

Stable Centre, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse - rated in January 2016

Poundbakery, Market Place - rated in January 2016

No 4 Wood Street, Wood Street - rated in February 2016

Regent Sea Fish & Chips, Regent Street - rated in February 2016

K J’S Sandwich Bar, Harrop White Road - rated in April 2016

Subway, Leeming Street - rated in May 2016

Eateries with a rating of 4 - ‘Good’:

Bellamy Community Shop, Egmanton Road - rated in January 2016

Chiquito Ltd, Mansfield Leisure Park - rated in January 2016

Pizza Station, Nottingham Road - rated in January 2016

Cafe Gala, Stockwell Gate - rated in March 2016

Warsop Fish Bar, High Street, Warsop - rated in March 2016

Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex, Bath Street - rated in April 2016

Meden Vale Plaice Limited - rated in April 2016.

Eateries with a rating of 3 - ‘Generally Satisfactory’:

Spice of Canton, Nottingham Road - rated in February 2016

King Chef, Sandy Lane - rated in February 2016

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road - rated in February 2016

Nicks Chippy, West Gate - rated in March 2016

Pete’s Pantry, Garibaldi Road, Forest Town - rated in March 2016

Eateries with a rating of 2 - ‘Improvement Necessary’:

Lunchbox, West Gate - rated in January 2016

China Chef, Harrop White Road - rated in January 2016

New Garden, Chesterfield Road South - rated in January 2016

Naaz Indian Cuisine, Priory Square, Mansfield Woodhouse - rated in February 2016

Car Boot Sales, Botany Avenue rated in March 2016

Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane - rated in March 2016

Modhu Mitha, Ratcliffe Gate - rated in March 2016

Taste of China, Southwell Road East, Rainworth - rated in March 2016

Eateries with a rating of 1 - ‘Major Improvement NEcessary’:

Chick King, Leeming Street - rated in February 2016

Kee Yee, Arthur Street - rated in February 2016

Malika’s, Pelham Street - rated in March 2016

A UK Chicken, Bridge Street - rated in March 2016

Little Chippy, Queen Street - rated in March 2016

Pizza Party Takeaway, Littleworth - rated in March 2016

No eateries were given a rating of 0.

For more information on food hygiene ratings, visit www.food.gov.uk.