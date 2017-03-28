RETRO: When dozens of Notts miners were killed by fire 300m underground

This vintage newsreel footage shows the scene of a rescue operation and an emotional service after a tragic fire at Creswell Colliery.

Lionel Gamlin reported for the Movietone reel in 1950 after the 'Creswell Colliery Disaster' rocked the whole of the UK.

He said: "Once again tragedy overtakes the coalfields.

"At Creswell Colliery near Worksop Fire mysteriously broke out a thousand feet below the surface.

"It was soon blazing along the whole length of the conveyor belt.

"But after the first few men escaped quickly form the fumes, no others were brought up."

Scenes from the pit near Mansfield and Worksop show the panic at the pit head.

Some 80 miners were left trapped by the fire and 2,000 people gathered at the pit head for a service to honour the men who lot their lives in the their 'honourable and dangerous calling.'