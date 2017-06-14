Retford charity worker banned for dirnk driving

A “tireless charity worker” from Retford was caught driving over the limit after drinking the night before, a court heard.

63-year-old Marilyn Dack’s Vauxhall Antara was stopped in Ordsall Park, on the morning of March 14, after a relative tipped off police having smelled booze on her breath.

She admitted to consuming a small amount of alcohol after the police were called, and a back-calculated test revealed she had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Dack, of North Road, Reford, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “It is a classic driving after the night before case.

“She doesn’t ordinarily utilise alcohol to any great extent, but recently she has been supporting an elderly relative.”

He described her as a “tireless charity worker” who had been driving for 40 years, with only one endorsement for speeding.

Dack was banned for 16 months, but she was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a 121 days if she completes it before April 2018.

She was fined £120, and she was ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge.