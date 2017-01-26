Retford boozer caught drink driving in search for dog

A Retford boozer was more than three times over the limit when he went looking for his dog after falling off the wagon at Christmas, a court heard.

Edward Parker was arrested when he returned home to Myrtle Street, on January 11.

A test revealed he had 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Parker, 36, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “Mr Parker accepts that unfortunately he has suffered from alcoholism.

“He was in a programme but he relapsed over the Christmas period and this resulted in a number of arguments with his partner.

“His dog ran away and sadly Mr Parker got into his car without thinking and went out looking for the dog.

“He is now back in recovery and on a detox programme.”

The court heard he was engaging with debt advisors because of financial problems, as well as alcohol workers and the mental health team.

Parker, a self-employed electrician, was banned for 26 months. He was given a 12 month community order with ten days of rehabilitation.

He was fined £180, and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.