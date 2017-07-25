Retailers take to the runway at Four Seasons

Four Seasons’ walkways are to become runways this weekend with a live mini catwalk event showcasing the best the centre has to offer in high street fashion.

Taking place on Saturday July 29, the show - which will be one of a series of seasonal mini catwalk events - will be promoting the huge range of summer collections available at the centre. It will feature all the top brands from big high street names as well as independent boutiques. Mansfield shoppers will also have the chance to win a VIP personal shopping experience courtesy of Debenhams, alongside great retailer offers and in-store promotions.

“We have an excellent selection of retailers offering a fabulous range of top trends throughout the year. Our live catwalk events will provide them with a fantastic opportunity to showcase their latest fashion lines directly to their customers,” said Four Seasons Centre Manager Rebekah O’Neill.

There will be regular catwalk performances taking place over the course of the day, starting at 11am and running until 4pm.

For each show, the models will be taking to the red-carpet catwalk – positioned in centre square - to promote the various brands available in the centre so customers are able to get a more personal experience.

The range of retailers participating in the catwalk show includes Debenhams, Topshop, Topman, Beales, Quiz, Select, Collections and Burton. For more information on the full list of retailers contributing as well as the times and locations for each show, please go to www.fourseasonsshopping.co.uk.